One dead in Mississippi as severe storms, flooding slam the South

NEW YORK — A deadly storm is bringing extreme rainfall and dangerous tornadoes to the South, with the severe weather stretching from Texas to Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.

One death was reported in Scott County, Mississippi, according to Mississippi Emergency Management officials.

At least one person in Mississippi was injured and at least 72 homes across the state have been damaged, officials said.

Three tornadoes have been confirmed so far: two in Louisiana and one in Texas.

One of the confirmed tornadoes ripped through Slidell, Louisiana, about 30 miles outside of New Orleans, damaging buildings and downing power lines as rain pounded the town.

More than 50 people have been rescued so far in Slidell, and some were taken to hospitals for their injuries, none believed to be life-threatening, according to local police. Many of the injuries came at a heavily damaged apartment complex that had the second-floor roof ripped off.

In a press conference Wednesday evening, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal confirmed there were no deaths or major injuries as a result of the tornado.

However, Fandal said authorities have described the damage in Slidell and parts of St. Tammany Parish as "catastrophic."

According to authorities, hundreds of homes were damaged from the storm in St. Tammany Parish, and likely just under a hundred were damaged within the city limits of Slidell. Over 50 people were evacuated from an apartment complex damaged by the storm, Slidell Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann said in the briefing.

A tornado watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening along coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and near Panama City, Florida.

Severe flooding is also a serious threat due to the torrential rain.

More than 150,000 customers lost power in Louisiana and many schools across the state are closed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.