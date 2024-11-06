Ohtani gets surgery, Cole stays with Yankees & a look at the top 50 MLB free agents | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Fresh off the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrating their eighth championship in franchise history, the team announced that Shohei Ohtani, the 50-50 man, underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Tuesday. The injury, sustained during the World Series, was successfully treated and we should see Ohtani back just in time for the start of Spring Training.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the severity of Ohtani’s injury and how impressive it was that he played in the Fall Classic despite it. The guys also dive into the potential free agency of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki and if he’ll come to MLB. Later, they talk about Gerrit Cole deciding to not opt out of his contract with the New York Yankees that will see him remain in pinstripes until at least 2028.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan take a look at the top 50 MLB free agents, making their picks for who might be the last player to sign, who they're extremely high on, which player they'd be wary of signing and which players they wouldn't know what to do with.

