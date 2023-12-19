Officer speaks out after grand jury clears him in shooting of 11-year-old

NEW YORK — Indianola Police Sgt. Greg Capers is speaking out in an exclusive interview with ABC News' Good Morning America after a grand jury cleared him in the shooting of an unarmed 11-year-old boy inside his home.

Capers spoke out in an exclusive interview with co-anchor DeMarco Morgan that will air on Good Morning America and "ABC News Live," with the full interview airing Tuesday on GMA3.

"People have their own opinion, and unless they're in our shoes, you never know exactly what you may run into or encounter on a day's time, within your 12-hour schedules," Capers said when asked what he thinks about people who believe he acted poorly.

He continued, "You just never know what you may run into. Spur of the moment, it's a split decision that has to be made."

When asked if he has thought about the little boy since that day, Capers responded: "All the time. All the time."

Michael Carr, an attorney with the Police Benevolent Association representing Capers, told ABC News that his client is "truly sorry" for what happened and has called the incident unfortunate. Carr said Capers remains under administrative nonpaid leave, although he said the mayor of Indianola will consider re-instating Capers to the police force.

Capers shot Aderrien Murry in the chest on May 20 while responding to a domestic dispute. Aderrien has said he had called 911 when his mother's ex-boyfriend showed up at their home. Aderrien's mother, Nakala Murry, said she asked Aderrien to call the police.

Aderrien's family alleged that Capers arrived at the home with his firearm drawn and that he fired at Aderrien without warning as the boy emerged from the room after he and his family members were ordered to leave their house.

"I came out of the room like this," Aderrien said with his hands above his head as he reflected on the incident in a May interview on GMA3.

Aderrien's family filed both a federal civil lawsuit and a criminal complaint against the officer following the incident. The complaint alleges that Aderrien was hospitalized for five days with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs from the gunshot wound in his chest.

On Dec. 14, a Sunflower County grand jury found that Capers did not engage in criminal conduct in the shooting following an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, according to the state Office of the Attorney General.

"The shooting was not intentional, it was not reckless, and [Capers] wishes none of this happened. It was a pure accident," Carr separately told Good Morning America in a June interview.

After the grand jury declined to indict Capers, Aderrien's attorney said the family "is determined to seek accountability and justice through both state and federal court civil suits."

"While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified," said attorney Carlos E. Moore. "We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the civil legal process."

ABC News has requested the body camera footage, which is currently under judicial seal.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.