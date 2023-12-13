Nuggets star Nikola Jokić ejected after briefly arguing with official against Bulls

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić was ejected from their game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night in a wild scene that left fans and announcers at the United Center stunned.

Just before halftime, Jokić drove through the lane and tried a reverse layup through Bulls center Nikola Vučević. Jokić missed the layup, and fought through a lot of contact while doing so. The Bulls then got the rebound and play quickly went the other way.

As Jokić started down the court, though, he ran right up to the official and clearly said something before getting back on defense. The next thing you know, Jokić had received two technical fouls and was thrown out of the game.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone seemed completely confused as to what had happened, and even announcers on NBC Sports Chicago thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”

Nikola Jokic ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/4WHE78wFPV — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 13, 2023

While it’s unclear what was said specifically, Jokić clearly said something that struck a nerve with the official. So, his night ended there. He finished with four points, nine rebounds and six assists in 16 minutes.

Jokić, a two-time league MVP who is fresh off a title run with the Nuggets, entered the game averaging a career-high 28.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists this season, his ninth in the league. He's been ejected twice so far this season.

The Nuggets, who have lost three of their last four games, held a 57-50 lead over the Bulls at halftime.

