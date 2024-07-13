Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II expected to miss 2024-25 season with Achilles injury: Report

Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the entire 2024-25 NBA season after reportedly suffering a torn Achilles during Friday's Summer League matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. News of Holmes' injury was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Holmes, who will turn 22 in August, sustained the injury to his Achilles with approximately four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Playing defense on Kobe Brown as he drove to the basket, Holmes jumped up and landed on his right foot. The injury may have occurred as he stepped back before jumping. He subsequently fell to the floor and attempted to move away from under the basket while reaching out at his right ankle.

Here is the video of the reported season ending injury that Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II suffered during his NBA Summer League debut. Holmes, who the Nuggets had traded six spots up to acquire, tore his right Achilles tendon, which is expected to sideline him for the…

Looked like DaRon Holmes II injured the Achilles on the awkward recovery step + quick jump up trying to contest the shot. He knew it as soon as he landed he tweaked it.



Damn… pic.twitter.com/JNk5HDqqhQ — Ben Sig 🚬 (@sig_50) July 13, 2024

The 6-foot-10 forward was eventually able to stand up and move toward the 3-point line, but was clearly hobbling and unable to put weight on his right foot. After play stopped, Holmes limped toward the bench to receive medical attention and was taken to the locker room.

Prior to the injury, Holmes was having a strong Summer League debut. In 26 minutes, he scored 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the floor (and 3-for-3 on 3s) and grabbed seven rebounds.

Denver traded up in the first round to get Holmes with the No. 22 selection, sending the No. 28 pick (which turned out to be Virginia's Ryan Dunn), the No. 56 selection and second-round picks in 2026 and 2031 in exchange.

In three seasons at Dayton, Holmes averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game and shot 36% on 3-pointers. As a junior, he scored 20.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, earning second-team All-American and Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year honors.

The Nuggets viewed Holmes as a potential back-up to Nikola Jokic or a frontcourt player who could possibly play alongside the MVP for lob passes and 3-point shots.

A big factor in why I'm high on DaRon Holmes II for next season is his switchability on defense.



Uses his length combined with his quickness very well on this play to come up with a huge block on the shooter.



I expect him to have a huge sophomore year for Dayton.

More importantly, Denver also prized Holmes' defensive talents as someone who could guard three to four positions on the floor and provide much-needed rim protection. Last season, Holmes was awarded Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. As a freshman, he set a Dayton program record with 81 blocked shots.

An Achilles injury will take Holmes at least a year to recover from and could affect his explosiveness and athleticism. But at 22, the hope is that he'll be able to return as the player the Nuggets project him to be.