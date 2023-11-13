Nuggets reportedly reach extension with head coach Michael Malone after NBA title run

Michael Malone isn’t leaving Denver anytime soon.

The Nuggets and Malone agreed to a new contract extension on Monday that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid coaches, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The Denver Nuggets’ Michael Malone — who led the franchise to the 2023 NBA championship — has agreed on a contract extension that’ll make him one of the league’s highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/klyGsLSYKO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2023

Malone's contract extension comes on the heels of the Nuggets winning their first ever NBA title last summer. Specific terms of that deal are not yet known. By comparison, the Detroit Pistons reached a six-year deal with head coach Monty Williams this past offseason that could reach close to $100 million with incentives and team options. Gregg Popovich signed a five-year extension last summe r, too, that is worth more than $80 million.

Malone took over in Denver in 2015, and he is the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the league behind Popovich in San Antonio, Erik Spoekstra in Miami and Steve Kerr with Golden State. Malone took over for Brian Shaw in Denver, and took the Nuggets from one of the worst teams in the league and turned them into a powerhouse in the Western Conference alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets have the second-best winning percentage in the league since the 2018-19 season, according to ESPN, and they went an incredible 16-4 in the playoffs last season en route to their championship.

Malone, 52, is currently third in franchise history in both games and wins behind Doug Moe and George Karl, and his 37 postseason wins are the most in franchise history. He is sixth on the all-time wins list among active coaches in the NBA, too. Before landing in Denver, Malone spent two seasons leading the Sacramento Kings. He was also an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Hornets and Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets are off to an 8-2 start this season, too, which is tied for the best in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks. They will host the Los Angeles Clippers next on Tuesday night.