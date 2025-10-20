North Carolina GOP advances congressional map to secure another House seat for Trump

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's legislature formally began redrawing the state's congressional district map Monday, plainly stating their intent to help Republicans gain another U.S. House seat under President Donald Trump's push to retain his party's grip on Congress next year.

The state Senate gave initial approval along party lines to enact new boundaries for two eastern North Carolina districts in a move aimed to thwart the reelection of Democratic Rep. Don Davis, one of the state's three Black members of Congress. That followed a committee meeting in which dozens of speakers from the public sharply accused Republican lawmakers in the ninth-largest state of bowing to Trump.

The plan's chief author was direct about the map's intent to help his party in the 2026 midterm elections.

“The motivation behind this redraw is simple and singular -- draw a new map that will bring an additional Republican seat to the North Carolina congressional delegation,” said GOP Sen. Ralph Hise, who shepherded it through his chamber. If Democrats otherwise take back the House, Hise added, they will “torpedo President Trump’s agenda.”

The Republican legislative leaders announced plans a week ago to rework the map, stepping into the fray over mid-decade redistricting that has Democrats and Republicans battling for electoral advantages coast to coast, including Texas and California. Democrats need just three more seats to seize control of the House, and the president's party historically has lost seats in midterm elections.

Under the map used in the 2024 elections, Republicans won 10 of the state's 14 U.S. House seats in a state where statewide races are often close. That compared to a 7-7 seat split between Democrats and the GOP under the map used in 2022. Based on past statewide elections, Republicans would stand a decent chance to win an 11th seat in 2026 should the proposed map be implemented.

Final vote expected this week, veto can't block map

After a Senate procedural vote Tuesday, the proposed map will head to the House, which is expected to give it final General Assembly approval later this week. The state Democratic Party plans an outdoor rally Tuesday to oppose it. But Democrats are the minority in both chambers, and state law prevents Democratic Gov. Josh Stein from using his veto stamp on redistricting action. Litigation challenging the map is almost certain, with allegations of harming the voting power of Black residents likely.

“This is an attack on Black voters," Sen. Kandie Smith, an African American legislator who represents a county in Davis' current district, said during Senate floor debate. “It's about stealing elections by design, so that the outcomes are predetermined and accountability becomes optional."

Counties added, removed to make district lean more to right

Under the proposal, Davis' current 1st District — the state's only swing seat — would shift to the right as mapmakers remove inland counties, including Davis' home county, and replace them with several from the coast. Counties removed from the 1st District are placed in a retooled 3rd District held by Republican Rep. Greg Murphy. Election results indicate the 3rd would remain favorable for Murphy.

North Carolina Republicans, equipped with recent legal rulings that permit partisan advantage in drawing boundaries, last redrew the map in 2023, leading to three incumbent Democrats deciding against running in 2024 because lines had shifted rightward. Those changes helped Republicans maintain their House majority entering 2025.

Trump is also asking other red states for more seats. Apparently pleased with North Carolina’s action, he encouraged Republican legislators last Friday on Truth Social “to work as hard as they can to pass this new Map so that we can continue our incredible Record of SUCCESS.”

Senate Democrats and their allies blasted North Carolina GOP legislative leaders for acting on a partisan map while they are still over three months late passing a state budget.

“They are wasting precious time and taxpayer dollars bending the knee to Donald Trump and ripping away the voice of the voters. It is shameful, it is pathetic," Eric Willoughby, a 19-year-old college student, told the committee.

The national redistricting battle began over the summer when Trump urged Republican-led Texas to reshape its U.S. House districts. After Texas lawmakers acted, California Democrats reciprocated by passing their own plan that still needs voter approval in November.

Former 1st District reps call proposal “a moral regression”

The current 1st District covers a region that has elected African Americans for over 30 years and where some counties have majority Black populations.

The proposed map is “not merely a political act — it is a moral regression,” said former 1st District representatives Eva Clayton and G.K. Butterfield, both Black Democrats, in a news release. “It weakens the representation of Black North Carolinians and undermines the promise of equal voice and fair elections that so many have fought to secure.”

Hise said there's nothing unlawfully discriminatory about the map — race-based data wasn't used to create the proposal and said the lack of evidence of racially polarized voting in the region would make it unconstitutional to draw lines with the chief goal of helping Black voters elect their favored candidates.

