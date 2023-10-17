‘No single standard;’ NCAA, colleges call for Congress to help regulate student-athlete compensation

WASHINGTON DC — No federal laws regulate how student-athletes can be paid, but the NCAA is asking for lawmakers to lead the way.

This could have a major impact on more than 500,000 student-athletes nationwide.

The question is, who is regulating how much they can get paid?

>> ‘Slow down;’ New study shows E-scooters related injuries on the rise

In college sports, NCAA athletes can earn money from their success on the field, but now there are new concerns over who is regulating it.

The head of the NCAA, Charlie Baker urged senators to help create a law that will regulate student-athlete pay.

He said that the association and schools can only do so much to ensure students aren’t taken advantage of.

>> Judge issues ruling on request to move case for driver involved in deadly bus crash out of Clark Co.

“We want to partner with Congress and go further, curtail endorsements, and prevent third parties from tampering with students and we would like to have a national standard,” Baker said.

A gymnast from the University of Florida, Trinity Thomas said she’s benefited from the recent changes.

However, she told News Center 7′s Blair Miller that there is growing confusion among student-athletes when it comes to endorsements and deals.

>> Local man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2021 shooting

“There currently is no single standard that applies to all student-athletes,” Thomas said.

This discussion comes as a lawsuit seeks to push for college athletes to be considered employees of a school and force the NCAA to share some of their revenue with athletes.

This could result in forcing the NCAA to share billions of dollars in revenue.

>> Piqua residents protest over concerns about air, water quality after battery burning

While student-athletes are now allowed to earn money for their name image and likeness, no one is overseeing it. Which leads to worries that the compensation could get out of hand.

“There’s a necessary role for Congress to play in it,” Jack Swarbrick with the University of Notre Dame said.

It is unclear if Congress will take action on this, but this is the 10th time since 2020 that lawmakers have held a hearing on college sports.





©2023 Cox Media Group