Michael Penix Jr. hit Rome Odunze for an 18-yard TD with 1:38 to go to give No. 7 Washington a 36-33 win over No. 8 Oregon.

The touchdown pass came two plays after Oregon failed to convert a fourth down just inside Washington territory that could have sealed a win. The Ducks had a chance to tie the game as time expired in the fourth quarter but Camden Lewis’ 43-yard field goal sailed wide right.