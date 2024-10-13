No. 3 Oregon beats No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 as time runs out on the Buckeyes' last drive

Atticus Sappington’s chip-shot 19-yard field goal with 1:47 to go gave No. 3 Oregon a thrilling 32-31 win over No. 2 Ohio State.

After Sappington's kick, Ohio State had plenty of time to get close enough for a game-winning field goal attempt and did just that. But as soon as Emeka Egbuka's catch put the Buckeyes' in Jayden Fielding's range, a pass interference penalty from Jeremiah Smith pushed the Buckeyes 15 yards backward.

Another look at the OPI called against Jeremiah Smith ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UPukzS6XcU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2024

After Smith's penalty, an incomplete pass and an Oregon penalty, Ohio State had six seconds to go on a third down to get back into field goal range. But QB Will Howard inexplicably tucked the ball and ran up the middle instead of throwing it away or sliding sooner. By the time Howard slid, the clock ran out.

IT'S OVER. 🦆



NO. 3 OREGON TOPPLES NO. 2 OHIO STATE IN EUGENE. WHAT A GAME. pic.twitter.com/pzrROxapap — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 13, 2024

Oregon coach Dan Lanning sent Sappington onto the field a yard away from the end zone after Ohio State called its second timeout of the half with 1:51 to go. There was a compelling argument for Lanning — a coach who hasn’t been shy on fourth-down decisions throughout his Oregon career — to go for the TD instead of kick the field goal.

Yes, Ohio State stopped Oregon on runs the previous two plays. But that doesn’t mean the Buckeyes would be able to do it a third time. Especially with an Oregon team more inclined to pass without wanting to keep the clock moving. And even if Ohio State stopped Oregon, the Ducks had all three of their timeouts and would get the ball back with great field position if they stopped Ohio State from getting a first down backed up against their own end zone.

Instead, Lanning played for the lead. And it worked out.