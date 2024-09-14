No. 16 LSU rallies from 17-point deficit for 36–33 win over South Carolina in final minute

Josh Williams scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 1:12 remaining in the game to give No. 16 LSU a hard-fought comeback 36–33 win over South Carolina in Columbia.

Alex Herrera missed a 49-yard field goal to tie the game for the Gamecocks as time expired.

South Carolina ran out to a 17–0 lead in the second quarter and looked as if they might blow the Tigers out of Williams-Brice Stadium.

Yet LSU fought back, despite not scoring on a 4th-and-goal from the Gamecocks' 1-yard line early in the third quarter. But the Tigers got a touchdown on their next possession with a nine-yard run from Caden Durham. Then LSU finished off a 10-play, 80-yard drive with Garrett Nussmeier hitting Mason Taylor for a two-yard TD pass to take a 29–24 lead.

Touchdown LSU!!



Nussmeier finds Mason Taylor and the Tigers take the lead for the first time today!



LSU in front 29-24, 14:56 4Q pic.twitter.com/HrTh3Q8JTX — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) September 14, 2024

Nussmeier passed for 256 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing 23-of-39 passes for the Tigers. Durham rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries with two scores. Aaron Anderson led LSU with 96 receiving on five receptions. Kyren Lacy caught five passes for 63 yards with a touchdown. And Taylor finished with six catches for 58 yards and a score.

Quarterback LaNorris Sanders rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 113 to lead South Carolina. His 75-yard scoring run in the second quarter gave the Gamecocks a 24–10 lead and provided some cushion when LSU scored a touchdown just before halftime to cut the deficit to 24–16. (The Tigers failed on a two-point conversion attempt.)

LANORRIS SELLERS JUKED HIM AND TOOK IT 75 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 😤 pic.twitter.com/OMsweS79wk — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2024

However, Sellers suffered an ankle injury when he was sacked with 14 seconds remaining in the first half and was replaced by Robby Ashford in the second half. Sellers attempted to come back into the game with seven minutes left in the third quarter, but struggled to play on his right ankle and Ashford took over for the remainder of the game.

Up next for LSU is a home game with UCLA. South Carolina hosts Akron.