No 100-win team this season, firing up the panic meter, Rays recall super prospect Junior Caminero

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The 2024 MLB season has seen quite a few teams battling for a highly coveted postseason spot and because of that, more teams are beating up on each other than ever. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians currently leading the league with 71 wins, this could be the first season since 2014 that no teams reaches the 100-win mark.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss what the reasons could be for the lack of a 100-game winner this season including whether all teams have caught up with each other with the data they use in games and player scouting, whether major injuries have impacted teams that were expected and if it’s a good thing we don’t have a 100-win team in the league this year.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys break out the panic meter to describe how they’re currently feeling about teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and others. They then go around the league and take a look at some of the other headlines in baseball including Juan Soto’s three-home-run game, Jarren Duran being suspended for two games and the Tampa Bay Rays recalling top prospect Junior Caminero.

(2:00) - No 100-game winner this year?

(16:43) - Is parity in baseball a good thing?

(20:16) - The Panic Meter

(27:39) - Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

(37:03) - The Cleveland Guardians

(46:29) - Around the league

(52:24) - Junior Caminero recalled by Rays

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts