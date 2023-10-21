NLCS: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 score, highlights, news and live tracker

The MLB playoffs saw some comebacks Friday, and now the Philadelphia Phillies will look to mount one of their own on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies had a 2-0 series lead that disappeared as Arizona won two consecutive games. The story is seemingly trending toward a come-from-behind series victory for the D-backs, which is what happened in Friday's game.

After trailing by three runs, Arizona rounded off an eighth-inning rally with a go-ahead single from Gabriel Moreno. That helped the D-backs secure the nail-biting 6-5 win.

It was the second comeback of the day, as Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers ended in a thrilling 5-4 victory for Houston that also saw the benches clear.

On Saturday, the Phillies will put right-hander Zack Wheeler back on the mound against Zac Gallen of the D-backs. That was also the pitching matchup for Game 1 in Philadelphia, which the Phillies won 5-3.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for news, scores, highlights and updates from NLCS Game 5 on Saturday.