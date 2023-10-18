NLCS Game 2: Phillies security guard delivers hit of the night against idiot on the field

Trea Turner hit a 421-foot home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kyle Schwarber hit a 427-foot homer to make history. J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double to push the game into "rout" status.

All big hits for the Phillies on Tuesday in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But not the biggest hits of the night.

That hit came courtesy of a Citizens Bank Park security guard immediately after the game, when a postgame idiot on the field entered a world of pain. As the Phillies bullpen emptied out to celebrate, the fan ran past them and into the guard's full-speed torso:

The one fan yelling "BOOOOOOOOOM" is what really makes the video. You also have to appreciate the guard's tackling form: no helmet-to-helmet, with a perfect wrap-up to keep the idiot on the ground.

For every fan at the park (save for one), the hit was just one more fun moment in a night full of them. The Phillies were up 1-0 after their second batter of the game, were up 6-0 by the end of the sixth inning and eventually cruised to a 10-0 win, giving them a 2-0 series lead as they head to Arizona.

Among the history the Phillies made over the course of the game: most homers in a four-game postseason span (14), tied for most players with multi-homer games in a postseason (four, in a span of four games), second team to score double-digit runs in multiple postseason games, highest run differential in any eight-game span in a postseason (+33) and the Diamondbacks' first postseason shutout loss in franchise history.

The Phillies are currently on the kind of heater rarely seen in the MLB playoffs, and now even one of their security guards is performing like a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.