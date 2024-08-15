Nicolas Cage, not Will Ferrell, to play John Madden in upcoming Amazon biopic

Nicolas Cage likely isn't the first actor fans might envision to play legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden. But the Academy Award winner has indeed been cast as Madden for an upcoming biopic, reports Deadline.

Madden's story is a compelling one, with him beginning as a coach that led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl championship only to step away from the profession after 10 seasons due to health concerns. He then became a broadcaster and went on to become arguably the great sports game analyst ever, winning 16 Sports Emmy Awards and growing into a cultural icon. Madden died in 2021 at the age of 85.

However, this movie project will cover the origins of the enormously successful "Madden NFL" video game franchise, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Madden was approached by gaming developer Electronic Arts to be the face, voice and creative consultant for its multi-player video game that utilized the names and traits of actual NFL players. The game play has influenced how football is televised and the game is explained to viewers, due in large part to Madden's input.

"Madden NFL" launched in 1988 and has become a vital part of the football fan experience. Players continually comment on whether or not their skill levels are accurately portrayed in the game.

The film will be directed by David O. Russell, whose films include "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle," and a more conventional sports biopic about boxer Micky Ward, "The Fighter."

Will Ferrell was among the actors previously attached to play Madden in Russell's film. Hugh Jackman was later rumored to play Madden. Tom Hanks has reportedly shown interest in portraying Raiders owner Al Davis.

A competing Madden project is also in development, according to Deadline. This one is a limited TV series directed by Gavin O'Connor ("Miracle," "Warrior") with Tom Brady's production company among those working on it. Brady's involvement was reportedly important in getting the Madden family's approval. Those wanting more of a focus on Madden's coaching and broadcasting careers might find what they're looking for here.