Nick Saban takes over SEC Media Days & Greg Sankey shuts down FSU

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.

They open the show with news of a revenue-sharing model for the SEC and how that will impact roster building in the future. They also discuss the implications for Title IX.

After, they react to the comments made about Texas throughout the week. They agree with most at the event that are saying Texas won't step right in and immediately run the conference.

They move on to multiple comments made by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart about Oregon mega-donor Phil Knight, and fining his players through the Georgia NIL collective.

After the break, they quiet the latest realignment buzz by sharing comments made by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey directed at Florida State.

They wrap the show by recounting the many highlights of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's college football broadcasting debut.

(0:56) SEC revenue sharing

(15:13) Texas in the SEC

(27:38) Kirby Smart on Oregon

(30:04) Fining players through collectives

(34:46) Sankey shuts down Florida State rumors

(43:09) Nick Saban at SEC Media Days

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts