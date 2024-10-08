NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Will the Chiefs or Vikings be the last undefeated team?

It didn't take too long for just about every team to take a loss this regular season. Just five weeks in, we're down to two teams chasing the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are the two 5-0 teams left in the NFL. When we wonder which team will be the last undefeated standing, Minnesota is probably the better answer.

If the Vikings clear one upcoming obstacle, it's feasible they could be deep into November without a loss. After a Week 6 bye, the Vikings host the Detroit Lions. That will be a tough challenge that could ultimately decide who wins the NFC North. If Minnesota wins? They have a string of subsequent games in which they'll be favored: at Rams, vs. Colts, at Jaguars, at Titans. While no game in the NFL is a gimme, especially this season, it's possible that if the Vikings get past the Lions they could be 10-0 going into a Nov. 24 game at the Bears.

The Chiefs' upcoming schedule is much tougher. After their Week 6 bye their schedule has a lot of challenges: at 49ers, at Raiders, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Bills. If they somehow get through that unscathed they do have a stretch of: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, vs. Chargers and at Browns through mid-December, but it will be a big challenge to get through their next five games without a loss.

No matter which team is the last one to be undefeated, they should both feel pretty fortunate to make it this far without a loss. No other team has done it. Here are the power rankings going into Week 6 of the NFL season: