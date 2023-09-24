NFL Week 3 late slate live tracker: Bears' miserable week ends with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

It was a miserable week for the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Justin Fields found himself in hot water after speaking honestly about his struggles, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned and general manager Ryan Poles called a press conference to discuss all those issues just two weeks into the regular season.

To cap it all off, the Bears face the best player in football in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host an in-turmoil Bears team Sunday. While the Chiefs haven't shown the same explosiveness on offense just yet, the Bears present an opportunity for Kansas City to get back on track. The Bears allowed 27 points to Baker Mayfield in Week 2. Imagine how Mahomes will perform against an injured Bears secondary in Week 3.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, stats and injuries from the late slate of NFL games in Week 3.