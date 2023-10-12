NFL teams, starting with Chiefs, to have moment of silence for Israel before Week 6 games, per report

Teams across the NFL will recognize victims of an attack in Israel over the weekend with a moment of silence before each Week 6 game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the first team to host the period of remembrance ahead of their contest against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Beginning tonight in Kansas City, NFL teams across the league will hold a moment of silence before each game this weekend following last week’s terrorist attack in Israel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2023

Innocent civilians were killed in Israel over the weekend during a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Hamas entered Israeli towns near the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing and abducting people during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday. The rocket-aided attacks prompted Israel to declare war against the militant group on Sunday.

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has reportedly increased to 1,537, with 6,612 people wounded. Of those killed, 276 were reportedly women, with 500 victims under the age of 18.

The NFL issued a statement regarding the deadly event on Monday:

"The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," the league said. "The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, injured and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate."

Multiple teams expressed a similar sentiment in varying words, as noted by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. So far, those teams include:

Cleveland Browns,