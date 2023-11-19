NFL late slate: Jets vs. Bills score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Are the Buffalo Bills the most disappointing team in the NFL this season? Buffalo entered the year with Super Bowl hopes. Now, the team finds itself at 5-5, and battling for a playoff spot in a feisty AFC.

The team will look to bounce back against the New York Jets in Week 11. Buffalo lost its first matchup against the Jets all the back in Week 1, when the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury.

Can the Bills do enough on offense to light up the scoreboard against a tough Jets defense? Or will Zach Wilson find a way to once again topple what many expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL?

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the late NFL slate in Week 11.