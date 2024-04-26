NFL Draft fashion: Caleb Williams, Malik Nabers dressed to impress, but Marvin Harrison Jr.'s medallion stole the show

One of the most underrated parts of the NFL draft is the fashion. Men rarely get to be the center of attention on the red carpet, but on draft night it's all about them. Many put a lot of thought into what they'll wear, which is clear when they show off their suits. There's custom jewelry and personalized jacket linings and very sparkly shoes.

Let's see what looks these new (or soon-to-be new) NFL players served up on one of the biggest nights of their lives.

Caleb Williams, the USC quarterback who went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, wore a comfortable custom suit in navy blue, a color he chose to represent the team that was expected to pick him. In fact, the entire Williams clan looked fantastic.

Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) in a one of one Chrome Hearts suit and nails to match 🩶 #NFLDraft

Top prospect (and newest Washington Commanders wide receiver) Marvin Harrison Jr., son of NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison, arrived in a sparkly black suit and slick black shades. But the centerpiece of his outfit was an incredible medallion he had specially made to honor his relationship with his father. One side features Simba and Mufasa from "The Lion King," and the other featured an illustration of the father/son duo.

Marvin Harrison Jr. honoring his dad on his draft night chain 🥶



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/iaia9RxdCW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 25, 2024

.@MarvHarrisonJr fit check, and of course an 🅾️-H for his fans 🔥



📺: #NFLDraft – 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4WFWKd0lbR — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024

Malik Nabers' suit looked simple and stylish, but once he opened the jacket, it was all fire.

Malik Nabers suit is an incredible tribute to @LSUfootball 💛💜



📺: #NFLDraft – 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Sg5YYFP1Q3 — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold wore a pale pink suit embossed with big, silver flowers, and his jacket was lined with a picture of himself on one of his first childhood football teams.

Drake May, the North Carolina quarterback taken third overall by the New England Patriots, wore a classic light gray Hugo Boss suit that he will definitely be able to wear again, perhaps to a baptism or Easter service.

Here are a few more great looks from J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner, and Darius Robinson.

There is one person who deserves an honorable mention. He wasn't being drafted, but he was there to comment on the draft night fits. But his was pretty fresh. It's Cam Newton, who was part of ESPN's draft night coverage. And you know he was wearing a magnificent hat.