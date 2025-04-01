NFL Draft cornerback rankings: What is Travis Hunter's ideal role?

What is Travis Hunter's ideal role in the NFL — cornerback or receiver?

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discussed that exact question on the latest edition of the Football 301 podcast, where they also ranked the cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"As a cornerback, man, this is about as good as it gets," said McDonald.

"He's No. 1 cornerback in this class," backed Tice. "And I think that any team that drafts him to play cornerback, you're getting someone who can be like a CB 1, one of the best players in the league right off the bat."

They both emphasize his exceptional feel for the corner position, his elite athletic gifts, and his special, rare ball skills. Tice describes Hunter as having an almost instinctual ability to bait quarterbacks and make plays in zone coverage, while McDonald praises his willingness to be a playmaker.

They both agree that Hunter's physical traits, including his speed, length, and ball skills, make him an incredibly valuable prospect. Though Hunter's physical frame might benefit from a bit more bulk for the NFL's tackling demands, his competitive nature and versatility shine through.

They imagine his ideal role in the NFL as primarily focusing on cornerback responsibilities, while also having the potential to contribute as a receiver in a more limited, specialized role.

Here is how they rank the cornerbacks in the upcoming draft:

1. Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Why: They praise Hunter for his incredible athleticism, instincts, and playmaking ability. His ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level is unique.

2. Will Johnson (Michigan)

Why: Johnson's combination of size, instincts, and ball skills make him a top prospect. Although 2024 wasn't as strong due to injuries, his 2023 tape showed shutdown capabilities.

3. Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina)

Why: Despite being from a smaller school and having an ACL injury, Revel's physical attributes and performance stood out as a top-level cornerback.

4. Jahdae Barron (Texas)

Why: Known for his versatility, Barron’s speed and physical ability make him a strong slot corner candidate despite not being an overwhelming presence outside.

5. Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)

Why: Hairston’s speed and athleticism defined him as a high-potential prospect, although concerns remain about his versatility.

