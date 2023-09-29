New York City braces for major flooding as heavy rain inundates region

NEW YORK — The New York City area is bracing for major flooding as heavy rain slams New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

In New York City, the heaviest rain will fall from Friday morning through Friday evening.

The rainfall rate has already reached 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island on Friday morning.

New York City emergency officials also issued a travel advisory.

Subways are seeing "major disruptions," especially in Brooklyn, the MTA said.

New York City could see up to 5 inches of rainfall. Totals could surpass 6 inches in parts of New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut and New York's Hudson Valley.

By the Friday morning rush hour, over 3 inches of rain had already been recorded at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

By Friday night, the rain will lighten up. Showers may continue Saturday morning, but the rain will move out of the Northeast by Saturday afternoon.

