New Jersey, New York City rocked by 4.8 magnitude earthquake: Live updates

NEW YORK — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the Northeast Friday morning, shaking buildings from Philadelphia to New Jersey to New York City to Connecticut to Westchester, New York.

The earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports of injuries were not immediately clear.

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are all on a ground stop while runways are inspected for damage.

Con Edison said there are no reports of outages or damage.

There is no damage or service disruption to New York City's subway system, according to the MTA.

New York City schools are staying open as normal, according to the city's Department of Education press secretary, Nathaniel Styer.

"At this time, there is no indication that our buildings were compromised, and our facilities staff are quickly and thoroughly inspecting buildings to ensure safety. The safest place for our kids right now is in our schools," Styer said.

The New York City mayor's office said there's no immediate reports of damage in the city but crews are still assessing the impacts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the quake was felt throughout New York.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she wrote on social media.

Cars at the Holland Tunnel between New Jersey and Manhattan are being temporarily held so the tunnel can be inspected, according to the Port Authority.

