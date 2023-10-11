New helmet could be gamechanger for deaf, hard-of-hearing football players

WASHINGTON D.C. — There is an invention that could be a game-changer for deaf and hard-of-hearing football players.

Gallaudet University and AT&T have worked together to create the first 5-G-connected football helmet, according to CNN affiliate WJLA in Washington D.C.

It allows the coaching staff to send plays using a tablet to a digital display that is in the helmet’s visor.

The quarterback will see the play and can give clear communication to his team.

“Yes, I really think it can change the game for us hard of hearing and deaf people, yes,” said Brandon Washington, junior quarterback.

“Unlimited possibilities for leveling the playing field, honestly,” said Shelby Bean, Special Teams Coordinator. “It’s something that I never could have imagined can happen.”

The university says it should not go unnoticed that Gallaudet invented the modern-day huddle in 1894.

The new helmet is a way to conceal hand signals from another deaf opponent.

