New Hampshire shooting victim's wife praises late husband ahead of suspect's court appearance

(NASHUA, N.H.) -- The suspect in Saturday's fatal shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, according to officials.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, is alleged to have entered the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua and the fired several gunshots, fatally shooting one person, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Several other people were injured, authorities said.

The victim was named as Robert Steven DeCesare, 59. There was "no known connection" between the suspect and the victim, officials said, as members of DeCesare family grieved for him.

"You'd be hard pressed to find a man more loved, not only by his family but by his many groups of friends from golf, poker and pickleball," Charlene DeCesare, his wife of 27 years, said in a statement to ABC News.

She added, "I cannot say enough how grateful I am for the outpouring of support from our friends and community. The stellar kindness and professionalism from everyone I have interacted with at Nashua PD and the AG has also been so appreciated."

Charlene asked the public to stay away from reporting about the shooter's possible motive. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said that the gunman allegedly said several statements during the shooting to "create chaos."

"I'd also caution everyone to beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why. It's only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job," Charlene said.

Robert's mother, Evie O'Rourke, told ABC News affiliate WCVB that her son put himself between the gunman and his family, losing his life to protect them.

"He did what I'm sure was his instinct to do. Like I said, he was facing the shooter, not trying to get away, and that's what his wife said," O'Rourke said. "I'm still in shock seeing the shooting, but I know he did this: His thought was to take care of his family."

Robert was preparing for his daughter's wedding in six weeks, O'Rourke added.

Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting at the Nashua Circuit Court at a 1 p.m. ET on Monday, according to a media advisory.

He's expected to appear via a video link, the advisory said.

An earlier statement from officials said Nadeau would be charged with one count of second-degree murder. "Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims," the statement added.

The country club contains a golf course, a wedding venue and a restaurant. Authorities did not specify the exact location of the shooting. Initially, Nashua police said two armed suspects fled the scene of the shooting and that one was at large, but they later said surveillance video confirmed there was only one shooter.

