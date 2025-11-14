Nevada court rules that case against 6 'fake electors' can proceed in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS) -- The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that the criminal case against six so-called "fake electors" who were charged for their alleged role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election can proceed in Las Vegas.

The decision, released on Thursday, reversed a lower court's dismissal of the case after a judge ruled last year that the case was filed in the wrong venue.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford brought the charges two years ago against some of the top officials from the Nevada Republican Party, who were accused of falsely portraying themselves as Nevada's presidential electors.

The charges included offering a false instrument for filing, offering a forged instrument, and offering a false instrument titled "Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada" to the president of the Senate and other officials.

The case was filed in Clark County, which is home to Las Vegas.

In response to Thursday's decision, Ford said that the defendants "cannot evade accountability in Nevada for their unlawful actions."

"As attorney general, it is my duty to hold those who sought to undermine the results of our state's free and fair election responsible," Ford said in a statement.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon to dozens of key figures who were allegedly involved in the plan to arrange an alternate slate of 2020 electors, including the defendants charged in Nevada.

The pardons are largely symbolic as no one on the list was facing federal charges, and Trump does not have the ability to pardon state charges.

