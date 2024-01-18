‘Needs to be fixed;’ Family, lawmakers demand change to protect children against seatback failures

Front seats in cars, minivans, and SUVs can fall back when vehicles are hit from behind and can injure or even kill children seated in the back.

Congress ordered federal regulators to improve safety standards, but the top auto safety agency has failed to do it putting even more children at risk.

Taylor Warner was just 16 months old when her family’s minivan was rear-ended. The force of the crash caused her father Andy’s seat to collapse backward, colliding with Taylor. She was killed, despite being strapped in her car seat.

“I didn’t want my daughter to die in vain, and I’m gonna go to the end of the earth to make sure that this is taken care of,” Andy Warner said.

13 years since the accident, Andy and Liz Warner are hoping the heart-wrenching anniversary this past November would finally bring some relief. A new regulation that would make vehicle seats stronger, but the nation’s top auto safety regulator missed its congressionally mandated deadline.

“As a mom, it just makes me angry. Every day I put my kids in the car and I worry to this day because you don’t know if it could happen again,” Liz Warner said.

Multiple crash tests show what can happen when a seat collapses, but every single one met or exceeded the federal strength standard dating back to 1967. A banquet chair also meets those expectations. Safety advocates estimate nearly 1 child a week dies in this kind of crash.

“I’m gonna turn up the heat on NHTSA,” Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said.

Sen. Markey is leading the effort in Congress, passing legislation as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure bill, which gave the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration two years to draft a new strength standard.

“It shouldn’t be hard. This is actually very simple. We’re not trying to put somebody on a mission to Mars. We’re just trying to make sure kids in the back seat are protected,” Markey said.

NHTSA says it is “proceeding as expeditiously as possible..” and plans to publish a proposed new seatback regulation “in the coming months” according to a letter sent days before Christmas and obtained by CBS News.

“NHTSA has to make tough choices every day because literally everything they do involves life safety. They have limited resources to deal with dozens of overlapping requirements and mandates,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

But for the Warner’s, each day they wait is another reminder of the life that was cut short 13 years ago, and the countless lives that could be saved.

“It needs to be fixed and it needs to be fixed now,” Andy Warner said.

