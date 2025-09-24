Nearly 25 suspects rob California jewelry store, stealing $1 million in merchandise

(SAN RAMON, Calif.) -- A group of nearly 25 people ransacked a jewelry store in San Ramon, California, this week, stealing an estimated $1 million worth of merchandise, police confirmed to ABC News.

Seven suspects have been detained, so far, and some of the jewelry has been recovered, the San Ramon Police Department said.

The group looted Heller Jewelers, located at the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall, on Monday afternoon and was armed with at least three guns, according to police. Video obtained by ABC News' San Francisco station ABC7 shows the masked mob storming the store and smashing displays with crowbars and pickaxes before being locked inside by automatic closing doors.

This is the second time in two years Heller Jewelers has been targeted in a massive heist, when a group of seven masked men similarly broke into the store on St. Patrick's Day in 2023 and took $1.1 million worth of jewels. The suspects were later apprehended due to a GPS tracking device hidden inside a stolen Rolex, according to local reports at the time.

On Monday, a member of the group fired upon the door to escape before the thieves fled into six getaway vehicles in the valet area of the shopping mall -- several of which were reportedly stolen, police said.

A representative of the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall declined to comment on the robbery to ABC News.

"When they went in, they basically took over the store," San Ramon Police Department Lt. Mike Pistello told ABC7. "Taking whatever jewelry was available."

Officers pursued the six getaway vehicles, but eventually ended the chase for public safety after the thieves exceeded 100 mph, Pistello said.

Since Monday, local police have arrested seven of the alleged culprits, including one juvenile. The suspects' ages range from 17 to 31, and all are believed to live around Oakland, according to police, who say they believe the suspects are likely connected to other similar acts of robbery across the San Francisco Bay Area.

"This is not their first time doing something like this," Pistello claimed.

Some of the jewelry and two of the firearms used in the crime have been recovered post hoc, according to authorities.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the suspects, but anyone with information is encouraged to call 925-733-7316.

