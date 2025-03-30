NCAA tournament: Auburn star Johni Broome leaves Elite Eight game vs. Michigan State with apparent injury

Auburn star Johni Broome left Sunday's game against Michigan State in the second half with an apparent injury.

Broome took a hard fall on court and remained sitting on the floor in pain for several minutes. He eventually stood up with help and walked to the locker room with the aid of trainers.

Johni Broome is down down in noticeable pain pic.twitter.com/fDVKQ0gYw5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2025

Broome appeared to say "I'm done" as he walked off the floor. He then shared a moment with his mother, who had walked from the stands to the floor to see him.

Johni Broome's mother came down to check on him after his injury pic.twitter.com/BZP0tV990V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2025

Auburn led, 50-40 when Broome left the game.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.