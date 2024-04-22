NCAA officially ratifies new rules allowing athletes to transfer multiple times and still be immediately eligible

The NCAA's Division I executive board officially ratified new transfer rules Monday that will allow all undergraduate athletes to transfer schools and play immediately regardless of how many times they've transferred schools in the past.

The guidelines will provide athletes who transferred during the 2023-24 academic year immediate eligibility as long as they are both academically eligible to compete and are meeting degree requirements at their new school. The new rules go into effect immediately and had been previously approved by the Division 1 council last week.

The change will no longer limit the amount of times that athletes can transfer schools. Previously, athletes were allowed to transfer one time and play immediately, but they had to sit out a full year if they transferred schools a second time without a waiver. The two transfer windows are still in place with the new ruling, and players can’t transfer schools in the middle of the year and play for their new school in the same season.

"With these rule changes, NCAA members continue to prioritize long-term academic success for college athletes who transfer, while supporting their opportunity to compete immediately," Division I Council chair and Florida deputy athletic director Lynda Tealer said in a statement.

"We hope that this practical approach to transfer eligibility requirements will encourage student-athletes to make well-informed decisions about transferring and the impacts such a move could have on their ability to graduate on time in their degree of choice, particularly as it relates to transferable credits."

The transfer portal has exploded in recent years across all sports, especially with the arrival of NIL deals. And while the new transfer rules will still be tied to academic progress, there's plenty of concern about how realistic that will be after a transfer or two. Guard Caleb Love ran into this issue when he transferred into Arizona from North Carolina this past offseason, for example. He was initially going to transfer to Michigan, but that fell through after an admissions issue related to credits.