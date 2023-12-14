NBA suspends Draymond Green indefinitely for swinging at Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond Green has been suspended again.

The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran indefinitely on Wednesday after his ejection for swinging at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić on Tuesday night, marking Green's second and more severe suspension this season.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MUyW5ygJsb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 14, 2023

In the third quarter of the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Green started jostling with Nurkić for position on an in-bounds play. Then suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, Green spun around and swung. He hit Nurkić directly in his face with his right hand, which sent the 7-footer to the court.

Green was quickly assessed a foul, which was upgraded to a flagrant 2. As a result, he was ejected from the game.

Draymond Green was ejected from Warriors-Suns after this flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/6wFJIp7htu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 13, 2023

"I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," Green said after the game, via ESPN. "I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him."

Nurkić said that Green's swing "had nothing to do with basketball." Suns coach Frank Vogel slammed Green after the game, too, calling his move "a reckless, dangerous play."

"I'm sensitive to our guys getting hit on plays like that," Vogel said, via ESPN. "I didn't like it. The refs did what they had to do. The league will do what they have to do."

This latest incident came just weeks after Green returned from his previous five-game suspension, which he was hit with after he put Minnesota Timberwolves forward Rudy Gobert into a chokehold. Green, with that in-season tournament game last month still at 0-0, flew in and put Gobert into a chokehold after Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and Warriors guard Klay Thompson got into it, which sparked a larger altercation.

Green did not apologize for his actions after that game, and said he would always defend his teammates, but admitted that there "is room for growth and I need to be better in those moments in different situations."

Green was suspended for "escalating an on-court altercation" after the chokehold incident, which was decided in part due to Green's "history of unsportsmanlike acts." This latest suspension is now Green's sixth of his career. He was suspended last postseason after he stomped on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Green now has 18 regular season ejections in his career, which is the most among any active player in the league. He's been ejected three times already this season, too, or 20% of the games he's played in.

Green entered Tuesday’s game averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, his 12th in the league. With the loss to the Suns, the Warriors have dropped to 10-13 on the season. They'll take on the Los Angeles Clippers next on Thursday night, without Green.