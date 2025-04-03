NBA suspends Rockets' Dillon Brooks one game after picking up 16th technical foul this season

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. The NBA announced the punishment Thursday.

Brooks received his latest technical foul early in the Rockets' win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Just five minutes into the first quarter, while being guarded by Collin Sexton, Brooks lost the ball and kicked it, hitting Sexton somewhere below the belt.

The action was initially ruled as a kicked ball, but changed to a technical after review. Sexton stayed down for a moment after the contact, but eventually got up to hit a free throw.

Dillon Brooks got a technical foul after kicking Collin Sexton 😬



With the suspension, Brooks will miss Houston's home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Under NBA rules, Brooks can be suspended again for every two more techs he receives this season.

