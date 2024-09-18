NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski leaving ESPN to take over as GM of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team

Adrian Wojnarowski delivered one final WojBomb on Wednesday when he announced on social media that he is retiring from ESPN.

Wojnarowski will be leaving the NBA scoop world to take over a the general manager of the men's basketball team at St. Bonaventure, where he graduated in 1991.

"It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution," Wojnarowski told ESPN. "I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men's futures in ways both professionally and personally."

This story will be updated.