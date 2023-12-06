NBA in-season tournament: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks fly past Knicks to reach semifinals in Las Vegas

After one of their best offensive nights of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to Las Vegas.

The Bucks flew past the New York Knicks 146-122 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s in-season tournament. The win officially sends them to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday, where they’ll take on the Indianapolis Pacers. The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 35 points, shot a remarkable 23-of-38 from the 3-point line as a team in the win.

They scored a season-high in points as a team, and also put up at least 37 points in each of the first three quarters — which marks the first time that’s happened to the Knicks since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962.

The first half was a complete shootout. The Bucks took a three-point lead into halftime after the two teams combined for 147 points. Milwaukee shot a wild 12-of-17 from the 3-point line over the first two quarters, too, and out-scored the Knicks by 27 points from behind the arc. The two teams combined for the highest field goal percentage in the first half of any game this season, too.

Despite Milwaukee’s hot shooting, it was Julius Randle that kept the Knicks in it. Julius Randle shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the field in the first half and scored 25 of his X points over the first two periods. He simply couldn’t miss.

That, though, didn’t last for the Knicks. The Bucks took control in the third quarter, and opened the period on a 16-6 run that was capped by a huge out-of-bounds lob to Antetokounmpo.

Giannis GOT UP for this OOP 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/O0gvtX1Dao — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2023

Randle missed his first bucket during that stretch, too, and New York’s run was over. The Bucks outscored the Knicks by 13 in the third quarter to grab a 16-point lead, and then cruised to the 24-point win.

Antetokounmpo was stopped just short of dropping a triple-double in the win for Milwaukee. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 15-of-22 from the field. Damian Lillard added 28 points and seven rebounds, and Malik Beasley added 18 points. The Bucks shot 60.4% from the field and 60.5% from the 3-point line.

Randle finished with 41 points, six rebounds and five assists, and shot 14-of-19 from the field for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson added 24 points, and R.J. Barrett finished with 23 points and eight rebounds. The Knick shot just 7-of-21 from the 3-point line.

The Bucks will now take on the Pacers in the semifinals of the in-season tournament on Thursday. The Pacers beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 in their quarterfinals matchup on Monday night after Tyrese Haliburton dropped his first-career triple-double .

