NBA hands Spurs G Devonte' Graham 2-game suspension for 2022 DWI charge

The NBA announced on Wednesday that San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has been given a two-game suspension as the result of a 2022 DWI charge.

NBA has suspended Spurs guard Devonte Graham for two games for pleading guilty to a DWI charge from the summer of 2022. pic.twitter.com/UVGiEYmYZY — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 2, 2023

According to police, Graham — then a member of the New Orleans Pelicans — was pulled over for speeding at 3 a.m. on July 7, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He had been driving 63mph in a 40mph zone, and was arrested after he showed signs of intoxication. Once he was taken to the Wake County Detention Center, he blew a 0.11 BAC on the breathalyzer (the state limit is 0.08).

Graham pleaded guilty in June 2023, and in July was sentenced to 21 days in jail, which ended up being suspended as part of a plea deal. Instead, Graham received a year of probation and was required to pay $393 in fines and fees. The speeding charge was also dropped.

In the almost 13 months between his DWI arrest and suspension, Graham changed teams. The Pelicans sent him and four second-round picks to the Pelicans for Josh Richardson in February. While Graham had struggled in his second season with the Pels, he thrived with the Spurs, averaging 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and four assists over 20 games (eight starts). He also scored double-digit points in 14 of those games.

Graham, 28, will serve the suspension at the start of the 2023-2024 season.