NBA All-Star 2025: Full schedule, rosters, teams, and how the new tourney-style format will work

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, with this year's festivities taking place in San Francisco from Feb. 14-16. Here's a rundown of the main schedule of events, the contest participants, and the new tournament-style format for the 74th NBA All-Star Game.
Jump to a section:
Rising Stars | Skills Challenge | 3-Point Contest | Slam Dunk | All-Star Game
All-Star schedule
Friday, Feb. 14
7 p.m. ET: All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m. ET: Rising Stars (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 15
8 p.m. ET: All-Star Saturday Night | Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest (TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 16
8 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Game (TNT)
Rising Stars
Friday, Feb. 14: 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
The Rising Stars challenge will feature the NBA's top rookies and second-year players, as well as standouts from the G League.
The format: Twenty-eight players have been divided into four teams — to be coached by Warriors franchise favorites — and will compete in a three-game tournament, with the champion earning a spot in Sunday's All-Star Game tournament.
For Friday's semifinal games, the winners will be the first teams to reach or surpass 40 points. For the title game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 25 points.
The rosters: The NBA's assistant coaches selected 10 rookies and 11 sophomores to participate in the game. Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Dereck Lively II, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain were originally on the rosters, but will not play due to appearing in Sunday's All-Star Game (Wembanyama) or injury.
They have been replaced by Anthony Black, Toumani Camara, Brandin Podziemski, Julian Strawther, Ausar Thompson and Ryan Dunn.
Here is the full team breakdown, with Team C vs. Team T, and Team G League vs. Team M, facing off in the semis:
Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway Sr. drafted their teams today for the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars.— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2025
Each NBA legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jeremy Lin will lead the team of seven players representing the NBA G League. pic.twitter.com/wImro9Aeie
Skills Challenge
Saturday, Feb. 15: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
Four two-man teams will compete in this year's skill competition, which has traditionally tested the players' dribbling, passing and shooting skills.
Here are the participants:
Team Cavs (Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley)
Team Rooks (Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr)
Team Spurs (Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama)
Team Warriors (Draymond Green, Moses Moody)
3-Point Contest
Saturday, Feb. 15: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
This year's field includes two-time reigning 3-point champion, Damian Lillard, who is also among five 2025 All-Stars competing in the shootout. Lillard will look to become the third player in the contest's history to threepeat, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.
Here's the full list of participants:
Jalen Brunson, Knicks
Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Darius Garland, Cavaliers
Tyler Herro, Heat
Buddy Hield, Warriors
Cam Johnson, Nets
Damian Lillard, Bucks
Norman Powell, Clippers
Slam Dunk Contest
Saturday, Feb. 15: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
G League star Mac McClung will look to defend his slam-dunk title — and become the first to threepeat in the contest — against two high-flying rookies, Matas Buzelis and Stephon Castle, and second-year guard Andre Jackson Jr..
Here's the full list of participants:
Matas Buzelis, Bulls
Stephon Castle, Spurs
Andre Jackson Jr., Bucks
Mac McClung, G League's Osceola Magic
Orlando Magic’s Mac McClung has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. He will aim for a dunk contest three-peat with the four-man field set: McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/WgOeCVwxrR— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025
NBA All-Star Game
Sunday, Feb. 16: 8 p.m. ET (TNT & TruTV)
The 74th NBA All-Star Game will feature 24 of the league's brightest stars — headlined by LeBron James making his record 21st All-Star appearance — in a new tournament-style format this year.
The format: Similar to the Rising Stars challenge, the NBA All-Stars will now compete in a three-game tournament. The All-Stars have been split into three teams — through an All-Star draft conducted by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. The fourth team in the tournament will be the winner of Friday's Rising Stars championship game.
For each game in Sunday's tournament, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
As for prize money, each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000; each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000; and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000.
The rosters: The All-Star teams are comprised of the East and West starters (voted by fans, players and media members) and reserves (voted by coaches). Trae Young and Kyrie Irving were named as injury replacements for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, respectively.
Here's a breakdown of the rosters (listed in order of how each team was drafted).
Shaq’s OGs
LeBron James, Lakers
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Anthony Davis, Mavericks
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Kevin Durant, Suns
Damian Lillard, Bucks
James Harden, Clippers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
Kenny’s Young Stars
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson, Knicks
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Jalen Williams, Thunder
Darius Garland, Cavaliers
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Tyler Herro, Heat
Chuck’s Global Stars
Nikola Jokić, Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
Pascal Siakam, Pacers
Alperen Sengun, Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
Trae Young, Hawks"code":"
\n\n\n","srcUrl":"https://x.com/NBA/status/1889469563546251419","secureIframelyHtml":" ","dataEngBreakoutId":"f4d6a578e4aa4e97b85d7bdb5fcd34c0"}
A crop of stars from around the world. A new generation taking the league by storm. All-time greats & OGs doing work. 🌟🍿— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2025
Presenting the new team names for our #NBAAllStar squads! Watch them battle it out in The Bay on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:00pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/5EnOmCjXvo
TNT tonight revealed the semifinal matchups and team names for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game:— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 12, 2025
▪️ Chuck’s Global Stars vs. Kenny’s Young Stars
▪️ Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars
The semifinal winners will advance to meet in the championship. For all three games of the… pic.twitter.com/GVRgLx1ChS