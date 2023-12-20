National Signing Day 2024: SMU OL King Large anchors the all-name team

You can never go wrong with an offensive lineman who is royally huge.

SMU signed three-star offensive lineman King Large on Wednesday. The California native has been verbally committed to the Mustangs since June and officially signed as a member of the team's 2024 recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period.

While Large is a big piece of SMU's recruiting class as the school moves to the ACC for the 2024 football season, he's also a key part of our all-name team. Large anchors our offensive line along with Duke signee Jack Small and UCF commit Waltclaire Flynn.

Our passing attack is led by an appropriately-named five-star quarterback in Ohio State's Air Noland and he'll be throwing to a receiver named for a former president.

On the defensive side of the ball, we have a secondary full of celebrity namesakes and a defensive line that boasts some cool names in addition to Rutgers signee Tycoolhill Lumen as we have Elijah Rushing the passer from off the edge.

2024 all-name team

OFFENSE

QB Air Noland (Ohio State)

QB Cutter Boley (Kentucky)

RB Juelz Goff (Pitt)

C Waltclaire Flynn (UCF)

OL King Large (SMU)

OL Jack Small (Duke)

OL John Wayne Oliver (Ole Miss)

OL Fox Crader (Oregon)

WR James Madison (Missouri)

WR Exodus Ayers (Oregon State)

WR Sanfrisco Magee (Mississippi State)

TE Decker DeGraaf (Washington)

ATH Sire Gaines (Boise State)

ATH Boo Carter (Tennessee)

DEFENSE

DE Asiata Auckland (Fresno State)

DT Legend Journey (Cal)

DT Commondre Cole (Memphis)

DE KingJoseph Edwards (Syracuse)

DE Tycoolhill Luman (Rutgers)

DE Elijah Rushing (Oregon)

LB Kolaj Cobbins (LSU)

LB Remington Roberts (Florida Atlantic)

LB Crews Law (North Carolina)

DB Cary Grant (Charlotte)

DB Prince Williams (San Diego State)

DB Willie Nelson (Oklahoma State)

DB Myles Davis (Texas A&M)

DB Isaiah Thomas (Miami)