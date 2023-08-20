NASCAR results: William Byron dominates at Watkins Glen, full finishing order, updated playoff bubble

William Byron on Sunday proved once again that when a Hendrick Motorsports entry dials everything in, they are nearly unbeatable.

Byron led 63 of 90 laps en route to a dominant win at the Go Bowling at the Glen. Byron benefitted from a pit-lane violation committed by then-leader Michael McDowell on the first round of green-flag pit stops, assumed the lead on McDowell's pass through and never looked back. Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin never could muster enough to mount a serious challenge to the No. 24 machine, which had opened up a three-second lead by the final lap.

"I did a lot of driving in iRacing this week, got a new simulator at home, so thanks to those guys," Byron said after his first career road course win.

After the elation of last week's win, McDowell had a nightmare of a day, as the team was penalized on pit road again later in the race for having a man over the wall too early. They later retired the car with engine failure.

While it was all smiles for the No. 24 team, Hendrick teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott were snake-bitten in upstate New York. Larson was in the mix for the win going into the second and final round of green-flag pit stops, but a speeding penalty shuffled him back toward the middle of the field. Larson wound up 26th after an incident with Austin Dillon going into the final corner of the race.

Elliott — in must-win mode to make the playoffs — brought out the only caution of the day on lap 55 when he ran out of fuel on the backstretch. Elliott started 15th and the team opted for an alternative pit strategy hoping things would break their way, but a miscalculation on when to refuel doomed the No. 9.

Go Bowling at the Glen results

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Updated NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are now locked into the playoffs on points after their finishes Sunday. Bubba Wallace remains on the cut line, but extended his lead by four points to 32 ahead Ty Gibbs. Daniel Suárez had entered the weekend in 17th, 28 points behind Wallace, but an early spin compromised his race and he fell back in the points.

16. Bubba Wallace +32 17. Ty Gibbs -32 18. Daniel Suárez -43 19. A.J. Allmendinger -72 20. Alex Bowman -96

Byron benefits from McDowell mistake to win Stage 2

After green flag pit stops cycled through at Watkins Glen, the running order was much the same as the end of Stage 1, with one exception. Stage 1 winner Michael McDowell was nabbed for crossing into too many pit boxes and had to serve a drive-through penalty that dropped him down to 15th. With that, William Byron, who started second, inherited the lead and didn't look back.

Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin finished second in the stage, while Ty Gibbs was third.

McDowell wins Stage 1 after early pass of Hamlin

Michael McDowell won a caution-free, 20-lap first stint at Watkins Glen after passing pole-sitter Denny Hamlin entering the esses on lap 4. William Byron, who started second but lost that spot to McDowell at the start, got by Hamlin shortly after McDowell did later on lap 4.

Daniel Suárez and Harrison Burton both spun exiting the bus stop chicane, but each promptly got going. Suárez entered the weekend just 28 points back of Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot.

Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Go Bowling at the Glen TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30-1:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:30-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday3-6:30 p.m.: Go Bowling at the Glen (USA, NBC Sports app)

Go Bowling at the Glen details

Track: Watkins Glen International Raceway (11-turn, 2.45-mile, permanent racing facility) in New YorkLength: 90 laps for 221 milesStages: 20, 20, and 50 laps with no breaks2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Go Bowling at the Glen top drivers and best bets

Chase Elliott's only chance at a playoff spot is a win in one of the next two races, and given that he's the winningest active driver on road courses with seven, he's the favorite this weekend at Watkins Glen, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson has won the past two races at Watkins Glen and enters the weekend at 5½-to-1 odds. Current points leader Martin Truex Jr. has six career road-course wins to his name and is 7-to-1 entering the weekend. Tyler Reddick, who won earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas, enters the weekend with 9-to-1 odds.

Best odds to win

• Chase Elliott +300• Kyle Larson +550• Martin Truex Jr. +700• Tyler Reddick +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and suggests good mid-tier odds on Chris Buescher (+2200), who has won the past two races on the trot, and Austin Cindric (+2400), who has bagged a pair of top-10s on road courses this season at COTA and the Chicago street race. If you want to take flyer on a long shot, Bromberg notes that Erik Jones (+25000) has four top-10s at Watkins Glen in five career starts there.

Go Bowling at the Glen entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordAndy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordMike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Go Bowling at the Glen weather

The forecast is partly cloudy for Saturday's Cup Series practice and qualifying runs, but a 52% chance of rain looms for race day. NASCAR's short-track and road-course packages include windshield wipers and grooved tires that can run on damp asphalt but not with rain coming down or standing water on the track.