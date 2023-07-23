NASCAR live blog: Joey Logano wins Stage 1 at Pocono ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin

The NASCAR Cup Seriesheads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway's "Tricky Triangle" this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up. Just six races remain before the playoff field of 16 is set with 11 drivers having already clinched a spot.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the Highpoint.com 400:

Highpoint.com 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday2:35 - 3:20 p.m.: Practice (USA from 3 p.m. on, NBC Sports app) 3:20 - 4:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2 - 2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app) 2:30 - 6 p.m.: Highpoint.com 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Highpoint.com 400 qualifying results

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Highpoint.com 400 details

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle superspeedway), Long Pond, PennsylvaniaLength: 160 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees | Turn 2 – 8 degrees | Turn 3 – 6 degreesLast year's winner: Chase Elliott

Top drivers and best bets for the Highpoint.com 400

Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono with six and is thus a 4-to-1 favorite heading into the weekend according to BetMGM. Championship standings leader Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins at Pocono, has the next-best moneyline at +600. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and shares a +700 moneyline with Kyle Larson, who hasn't won there but sports nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts there.

Best odds to winDenny Hamlin +400Martin Truex Jr. +600Kyle Busch +700Kyle Larson +700

Yahoo Sports' Nick Brombergwrote earlier in the week on betting the Highpoint.com 400 and suggests good mid-tier value in the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick (+1200 apiece) given that Bell is Hamlin and Truex's teammate and Reddick drives for the team co-owned by Hamlin.

Highpoint.com 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Pocono race weekend

The forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies for both days of Cup Series running.