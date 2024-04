Denny Hamlin stole an Easter victory at Richmond on Sunday night.

Hamlin was third when a caution came out with less than two laps to go for a half-spin by Kyle Larson off Bubba Wallace’s bumper. A nine-second pit stop during the ensuing caution flag got Hamlin out of the pits first and he held on over the final two laps of the extended race for his second win of the season.