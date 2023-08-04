NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: TV channels, how to stream, best bets, entry list, weather and more

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up. Four playoff spots remain un-clinched with four races remaining in the regular season.

Despite recent dominance in its home state, the Ford stable has been usurped as the favored constructor at Michigan International Raceway by the Toyotas and Chevys.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Firekeepers Casino 400:

Firekeepers Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30 - 1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20 - 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2:30 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)3 - 6:30 p.m.: Firekeepers Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Firekeepers Casino 400 details

Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile, D-shaped superspeedway), in Brooklyn MichiganLength: 200 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turns – 18 degrees | Tri-oval – 12 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Firekeepers Casino 400

Despite having won the last seven races in their backyard, a Ford driver is not among the top four favorites coming into the weekend and only two of the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has won five of those last seven, has the fifth-best odds to win Sunday at 10-to-1. Denny Hamlin is the favorite headed into Michigan.

Best odds to winDenny Hamlin +500William Byron +600Kyle Larson +700Kyle Busch +900Martin Truex Jr. +900Kevin Harvick +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg took a deeper dive on the odds earlier in the week and suggests good mid-tier value in Joey Logano (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600). Logano has won at Michigan three times in his career and Elliott, while winless at Michigan, sports the best average finish (8th) there of anyone in the field. If like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests last week's winner Chris Buescher who is +6000 to win.

Firekeepers Casino 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports FordZane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaAustin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports ChevroletTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Firekeepers Casino 400 weather

It being the summer in the Midwest, atmospheric unpredictability is the norm. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of rain during Saturday's practice and qualifying and a 60 percent chance of rain looms for race day.