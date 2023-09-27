NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record setting mission

KAZAKHSTAN — A NASA astronaut has returned to Earth after breaking a major record.
Frank Rubio is the first American to spend more than a year in space.
He and Russian cosmonauts parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan.
Rubio initially planned to only spend 6 months in space, but his Russian ‘ride home’ fell through.
This forced him to remain at the International Space Center for another 6 months.
He logged 371 days in space.
His stay was extended after teams discovered a coolant leak in his original ride, which was docked to the ‘Orbiting Outpost.’
