NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record setting mission

KAZAKHSTAN — A NASA astronaut has returned to Earth after breaking a major record.

Frank Rubio is the first American to spend more than a year in space.

He and Russian cosmonauts parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan.

Rubio initially planned to only spend 6 months in space, but his Russian ‘ride home’ fell through.

This forced him to remain at the International Space Center for another 6 months.

He logged 371 days in space.

His stay was extended after teams discovered a coolant leak in his original ride, which was docked to the ‘Orbiting Outpost.’

