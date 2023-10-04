Shelter-in-place lifted after multiple people shot at Morgan State University

BALTIMORE — A shelter-in-place has been lifted after Baltimore police said multiple people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University Tuesday night.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Baltimore police say at least 4 shot on Morgan State University campus

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore sometime after 9 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to our CBS affiliate WJZ in Baltimore.

Everyone was asked to shelter in place in the area but was lifted around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, university officials announced on social media.

About 75 minutes after officers responded to the report of gunfire at the university, Baltimore Police said on social media that the incident was no longer considered an active shooting.

Multiple have been injured by gunfire, Baltimore Police confirmed to CBS News.

Vernon Davis a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told Baltimore media outlets that at least four people were shot.

The university said they will provide updates as more details become available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore along with the FBI is assisting Baltimore Police with the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

