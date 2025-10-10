Multiple people dead in 'devastating blast' at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff

(MCEWEN, Tenn.) -- Multiple people are dead following a "devastating blast" at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, located about 50 miles west of Tennessee.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to reporters there are "some" fatalities and several people missing in the blast, though he did not give specific numbers.

At least 13 people are unaccounted for, Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

