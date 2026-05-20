Multiple large wildfires menacing Southern California, prompting thousands to evacuate

(CALIFORNIA) -- Fueled by gusting winds and warm temperatures, multiple large wildfires continued to menace Southern California on Wednesday, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate, authorities said.

As of Wednesday morning, the five largest wildfires had burned nearly 22,000 acres from Santa Barbara County to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The Sandy Fire

The most evacuations were being prompted by the Sandy Fire, which ignited on Monday in the foothills above Semi Valley. At one point on Tuesday evening, more than 43,700 people were under mandatory evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The wildfire had grown to 1,698 acres by Wednesday morning and was 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze from the ground and the air as flames raced downhill in the direction of populated neighborhoods, officials said. As of Wednesday morning, only one structure had been destroyed by the fire, but many evacuation orders remained in place, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While winds were moderate overnight, Andrew Dowd, a Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson, said that the winds were expected to pick up on Wednesday afternoon.

"We're anticipating right now seeing northeasterly winds in the morning and then early afternoon, from what I have got so far, shifting to the west," Dowd said during a news conference Wednesday morning. "But we'll continue to monitor the weather and kind of use that as our guide for where we put our resources and our priorities."

The Bain Fire

In Southern California's Riverside County, the Bain Fire was threatening homes in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The Bain Fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday and, driven by gusting wind, rapidly spread in the direction of homes, prompting evacuations, Cal Fire said.

Overnight, the Bain Fire grew to 1,375 acres and was 25% contained, Cal Fire said in an update on Wednesday morning.

While no structures were reported lost, Los Angeles ABC station KABC reported that three people suffered smoke inhalation and a fourth was taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries.

The Verona Fire

As firefighters were responding to the Bain Fire, another wildfire ignited nearby in Riverside County, prompting more evacuation orders and warnings, according to Cal Fire.

The Verona Fire in the unincorporated communities of Green Acres and Homeland had grown to 500 acres on Wednesday morning and was 5% contained, Cal Fire reported.

Residents in the area told KABC that three to four homes had been destroyed by the blaze.

Cal Fire posted a video on social media on Wednesday of a towering "smokenado," or a smoke tornado, that formed as firefighters battled the Verona Fire.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire

The largest fire burning in Southern California is the Santa Rosa Island Fire in the Channel Islands off the coast of Santa Barbara County.

While the fire remains under investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was likely ignited by emergency flares fired by a 67-year-old shipwrecked mariner on the island.

The Coast Guard posted a photo on social media showing the stranded sailor standing near a patch of blackened brush in which he had scratched "SOS" in the dirt.

The wildfire at last word was 26% contained after growing to nearly 17,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Tusil Fire

The Tusil Fire, burning in San Diego County, had spread to 1,000 acres and had also forced evacuations on the Campo Reservation, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire, which started on Tuesday, was 25% contained as of Wednesday.

"Fire activity moderated overnight, allowing firefighters to strengthen containment lines and continue making progress toward full containment," Cal Fire said in an update on Wednesday.

At least one structure was damaged by the fire, which also shut down the Interstate 8 freeway in both directions in the fire zone on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday morning that one lane in each direction of the freeway had been reopened.

One structure was damaged by the fire and some evacuation orders remain in effect, according to Cal Fire.

ABC News' Amanda Morris, Jenna Harrison and Vanessa Navarete contributed to this report.

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