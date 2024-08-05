Multiple fights break out at Giants, Lions joint training camp; QB Daniel Jones pulled out of fray

The New York Giants are at training camp with the Detroit Lions today. They're getting in some joint practice — or at least trying to. The players seem a tad more interested in fighting with each other.

The Giants and Lions have gotten into multiple fights Monday, most of which have been caught on camera by members of the media or fans attending the open practice. The reasons for those fights? It's unclear. Players get chippy towards each other during these early practices for any reason at all.

This first fight is just a sea of players in blue and white scuffling and pushing each other until everyone just kind of loses interest and walks back.

A big scrum breaks out between reps at Giants-Lions joint practice pic.twitter.com/IpEw03jy8n — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2024

Here's a fight that starts after Lions WR Amon Ra St. Brown gets annoyed about something.

GETTING CHIPPY: Amon Ra St Brown letting the New York Giants know their place in the NFC. It’s ALL GRIT in DETROIT pic.twitter.com/zvqWFiAhLK — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) August 5, 2024

General manager Joe Schoen had to wade into the fray to break up this fight.

Sidelines just cleared again! Even #giants GM Joe Schoen out here breaking it up as fight erupts #giants #lions pic.twitter.com/FUy8GS4rGu — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 5, 2024

Daniel Jones is somehow a main character in this next fight, joining in after two players start rolling around in front of him. A coach desperately tries to pull him out, trying to save the health of their expensive quarterback who wasn't healthy for much of last year.

Daniel Jones getting in the middle of a scuffle!!! One play after Brian Daboll was ticked that Jones had his arm hit by a defender. #lions #giants pic.twitter.com/wVsCfZM2z8 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 5, 2024

Another scrum breaks out with Daniel Jones in the middle pic.twitter.com/IWl8a9dJRb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2024

Linebacker Brian Burns was not a fan of Jones getting involved in a fight.

Brian Burns very surprised to hear #giants QB Daniel Jones got involved in today’s fights:



“I’m gonna need him to back up. Let his O-line handle that.” pic.twitter.com/mFIv8Yf1XR — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 5, 2024

Jones, however, has no regrets, maintaining that it's important to him to stand up for his guys.

Daniel Jones on getting involved in today’s joint practice fights #giants #lions



“Situation happens, got to stand up for your guys.” pic.twitter.com/7cQV4PhEDn — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 5, 2024

There are fights at every training camp, but it might be time to separate these two teams and put every individual player in time out. Neither team can afford for any player to miss time from something as dumb as a training camp fight.