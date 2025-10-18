Mount Kilauea's latest eruption on Hawaii's Big Island seen in new images

(HILO, Hawaii) -- Mount Kilauea, a volcano that has been active in recent years, erupted again on Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sustained high fountains of lava flowed from Mount Kilauea’s two vents, according to the USGS.

This is the volcano’s 35th eruptive episode since Dec. 23, 2024, according to the USGS.

Fountains of lava rapidly grew to about 500 feet when the south vent began erupting at 8:50 p.m. local time on Friday, according to USGS.

The plume of gas above the fountains of lava extended to 16,0000 feet above ground level, according to USGS.

Tephra, or volcanic fragments, have reportedly fallen in the area, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

“Fine ash and Pele's hair [a type of volcanic glass] can be carried long distances and may impact a broad area of Kaʻu along the southern and southwestern parts of Mauna Loa,” according to USGS.

