‘Most importantly saves lives;’ Nurses call on Congress to implement requirements to boost staffing

WASHINGTON DC — Nurses are meeting with Congress, asking them to step in and help with the nurse staffing shortage in hospitals.

Nurses are asking for federal requirements that would establish nurse-to-patient ratios no matter what medical facilities.

“We have a major and growing shortage of nurses,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told News Center 7′s Blair Miller.

The shortage was devastating during the height of COVID-19 but has been going on since before the pandemic.

It hasn’t gotten better, and nurses are saying they’re at their max and that it is impacting people who need their help most.

“As a result, patients are at a higher risk of medical errors, avoidable complications, and even death,” Nancy Haggans, a registered nurse said.

Nurses are calling for Congress to establish minimum requirements for nurse-to-patient ratios.

These requirements have already been implemented in some places, and nurses are seeing a difference.

National Nurses United has studied the potential impact if nurse-to-patient ratios were in place in various states and they found that New Jersey hospitals would have 13.9% fewer patient deaths.

They also found that in Pennsylvania there would be 10.6% fewer patient deaths in medical-surgical units.

“It literally improves patient care, keeps more nurses in the profession, and most importantly saves lives,” Registered nurse, Judith Danella said.

The issue lawmakers are facing is who is paying for it.

If medical facilities aren’t forced to cover it, the cost would likely be passed on to patients.

Nurses believe that if the changes were in place, it would keep more of them on the job for a lot longer.









