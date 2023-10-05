Morgan State cancels homecoming game after on-campus shooting

Morgan State’s homecoming game has been canceled.

The school announced Wednesday that its Saturday contest against Stony Brook would not be played. Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting on the Morgan State campus on Tuesday. All five of the people wounded in the shooting were between the ages of 18 and 22. Four are Morgan State students.

A search is still on for the shooting suspect and Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that none of the people wounded were intended targets of the shooting. Police said Wednesday they believed the incident was started by a dispute between two groups of people.

Students were asked to shelter in place for hours after the shooting on Tuesday. It happened during the school’s homecoming court ceremonies and the school said Wednesday that all remaining homecoming activities won’t be held as scheduled.

"Regarding homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan's history all activities planned around homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice," Morgan State president David Wilson said in a statement.

“In the abundance of sensitivity for the emotional well-being of the campus community, we have also decided to cancel all classes and activities for the remainder of the week and will implement campus-wide programming geared towards the health and welfare of our university community.”

Morgan State plays in the second-tier FCS level of college football and is currently 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the MEAC. The Bears opened the season with a win and lost by three to FBS-level Akron in Week 2.